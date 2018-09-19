Tech

Fusion Splicer : High Demand for Fiber Optic Network for Household and Official Purpose

The report “Fusion Splicer Market by Offering (Hardware (Sheath Clamps, Electrodes, Electric ARC, CO2 Laser, Cleaver and Stripper), and Software & Services), Alignment Type (Core, and Cladding Alignment), Application, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2022”, According to this market research report, the fusion splicer market was valued at USD 570.5 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 762.3 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.72%.

Moreover, the fusion splicer market registered a shipment of 65,735 units in 2016 and is expected to reach 97,353 units by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for high network bandwidth and low insertion loss are driving the growth of the fusion splicer market.

Software & services expected to grow at a higher rate between 2017 and 2022

The fusion splicer market for software and services is expected to grow at a higher rate compared with the fusion splicer market for hardware, due to the increased focus by companies on improving their pre and post sales services. Presently, the companies provide custom engineering services that also includes customized hardware and software design, process improvement consultation, advanced training, and maintenance service agreements.

Fusion splicer market for core alignment type expected to hold the largest share in 2017

The core alignment method provides precise fiber alignment, which results in a typical splice loss of only 0.02dB. This level of precision is required for all single mode fiber applications as well as enhances performance of multimode fiber. This core alignment fusion splicer is primarily preferred for community access TV (CATV) installations, backbone networks, specialty fiber applications, and optical components manufacturing because of its high accuracy and reliability.

Fusion splicer market in APAC likely to grow at a high rate during the forecast period

The need for high network bandwidth in the telecom sector acts as a driving force for the growth of the fusion splicer market. The extensive development of telecommunication and broadband networks in Asia Pacific (APAC) has led to the increasing growth in the fiber optic market in this region, thereby increasing the demand for the fusion splicer.

Major players operating in the fusion splicer market are Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan), Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan), Fujikura ltd Ltd. (Japan), ILSINTECH CO., LTD. (Korea), INNO Instruments Inc. (Korea), and Darkhorsechina (Beijing) Telecom. Tech. Co., Ltd. (China).

