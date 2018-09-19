Lifestyle

For Love and Lemons Eva Midi Dress

This For Love and Lemons Eva Midi Dress features a soft buttonup detail along the placket and V-neckline with ties at the bust. Nude paneling with beautiful floral embroidery makes for a sultry, skin-bearing effect. Tiered skirt makes for a sweeping silhouette. Elastic cuffs with tie detail and hidden back zip make for an easy, effortless fit.

Self Portrait Striped Floral Guipure Mini Dress sale at Closetdress(Self Portrait Sale). Cut from multi-coloured striped floral guipure, this mini dress is designed with a plunging wrapped bodice and falls to an a-line mini skirt. This style is lined and fastens at the side.

Lifestyle

SOULFLOWER BAGS THE PRESTIGIOUS ‘BEST PARTNER AWARD’ AT SHOPPERS STOP’S ANNUAL EVENT

editor

Mumbai: India’s leading brand for natural aroma products and pioneers in organic spa products – Soulflower has recently won the ‘Best Partner Award’ conferred by Shoppers Stop on the occasion of the latter’s completion of 25 years. Mr Amit Sarda, Managing Director, Soulflower and Ms Natasha Tuli, Chief Executive Officer, Soulflower received the award from […]
Lifestyle

Worth to invest sterling silver necklace for yourself

In fact, women adorn their slender necks with sleek necklaces and beautiful pendants since ancient times. In fact, these signature necklaces are present in almost every culture to mark the position of the woman in the society. However, it is the versatility of these pendant necklaces that have increased their popularity nowadays. These types of […]
Lifestyle

What are bridal hair accessories made of?

A bridal tiara now is now mostly used in weddings for brides and flower girls and beauty pageants to crown the winner of the contest. These modern bridal hair combs are made up of diamonds and pearls and they are very precious. Each tiara costs millions and Queen Elizabeth II is supposed to possess the […]

