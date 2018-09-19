Tech

Essential Pillars for any CRM Strategy

Comment(0)

A customer is King! The Customers are always right! These are only two examples of many more phrases out there that show how crucial a customer is to any business. Long gone are the days where you just had to sell a product or service to a customer and not care too much. With the increased level of competition in today’s business world, it is becoming more important to not only get new customers, but also make sure that your business is able to retain those customers.

Nowadays, it costs a business 5 to 10 times more to find a new customer than retaining one. For this reason, businesses need to be more proactive when it comes to retaining their customers. Therefore, every business needs a CRM strategy for managing how they interact with their already existing customer base.

Read Complete: Essential Pillars for any CRM Strategy

Related Articles
Tech

Electric Aircraft Market: Trends and Demands Research Report 2018-2023

Market Highlights: An electric aircraft is an aircraft power-driven by electric motors. Electric energy may be supplied by several methods, including ground power cables, batteries, solar cells, power beaming ultra-capacitors, and fuel cells. Increase in per capita income has led to a continuous rise in the number of air passengers over the past few years. […]
Tech

Email Management Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Email management software manages high volumes of inbound electronic mail received by organizations. Email management is becoming an essential component of customer service for small medium enterprises (SME) and large enterprises. This type of software helps in assigning a reference number to email queries using a ticketing system, helping companies to respond and keep a […]
Tech

3D Animation Market by Worldwide Market Size, Growth Rate and Forecast Report 2022

Market Highlights: 3D Animation is a process of developing/creating 3D dimensional moving images in the digital environment. 3D animation has went through many advancements in recent years. The trend towards 3D animation is continuously growing. 3D animation is growing fastest in the media and entertainment industry. 3D animation provides view in different projections and angles […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *