DME Computer Services Moves to A New Location with A Commitment to Continuing Their IT Support Omaha

Omaha, NE (September 19, 2018) – DME Computer Services has gained a great reputation among the businesses in Omaha for their best IT Support Omaha. Now, the company has planned to move to the new location. However, their relentless service and the commitment to customers in offering the most dependable computer repair services will continue to be at the best.

The company has classified their services under two main categories and they are business computer services and Apple (Mac) Computer Services. As the company holds the pride of being a Certified Associate of Mac Integration 10.10, Mac users can get the best help and support from this company for their repairs, maintenance and other needs be it related to software or hardware on their system.

Mac owners regardless of whether they own the MacBook Air Laptop, Mac Pro Desktop, Old iMac Desktop, New iMac Desktop, white MacBook Laptop, old MacBook Pro Laptop, MacBook Laptop or even the New MacBook Pro Retina Laptop can get the dependable support from this company regardless of whether they face any problems with the hardware or software component of the system. For the best computer support Omaha from a certified Mac partner, DME Computer Services can be relied upon.

DME Computer Services holds the pride of being a locally operated and owned company in Omaha, NE. They are dedicated to set themselves apart from their competitors. They wish to do the same by providing the superior quality customer service and by displaying their in-depth knowledge in IT services, small business IT support, Computer maintenance, computer virus removal, all Apple Products, Mac Book Pro, Mac, iMac and other computer repairs.

The company also has the right expertise in website maintenance, WordPress, Hack Repair, Website Security, IT consulting and even Search Engine Optimization. The company aims at helping the small business owners to have the top-notch IT infrastructure without having to spend like a large corporation. They can service any model or brand of laptop or desktop irrespective of the condition or age of the system. The reason is that they have a great passion for computer repairs.

One of the customers of the company says: “Dario had the part right there and also checked files that my wife was worried about. I’m very pleased with his service and friendliness.”

About DME Computer Services:
DME Computer Services’ aims at building strong long-term customer relationships based on respect and mutual trust. Also, the company’s aim is to be on the first call when someone in Omaha faces an unplanned IT situation. The company holds the pride of being one of the best managed service providers Omaha providing the right information technology support for small to medium scale organizations.

For more information, please visit https://www.dmeomaha.com/

Media Contact:
DME Computer Services
Dario Dulovic
402-650-8407
info@dmeomaha.com
Address: 8790 F St Suite#630, Omaha, NE 68127
