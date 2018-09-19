Dietary Supplements Market Research Report 2025 by Status and Outlook for Major Applications and Future Trends

19th September, 2018- Dietary Supplements Market is planned in order to provide the necessary nutrients to the body that may otherwise not be consumed in adequate amount. Dietary Supplements come in several forms such as pills, powders, drinks, energy bars, capsules, etc. Dietary Supplements generally consist of proteins, vitamins, fatty acids, fibers, etc. However, in some circumstances, dietary supplements may have risks. There are a number of factors that propel the growth of the global Dietary Supplements Market such as increasing awareness regarding the advantages of dietary supplements, maintenance of health, changing lifestyles, medical conditions, doctors’ recommendations, and rapid innovation in products.

Top Key Manufacturers of Dietary Supplements market are :-

Pfizer Pharmaceuticals

Amway Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Herbalife International

ADM

Nestle

DuPont

Other

Dietary Supplements Market by Product Type:

Botanicals

Vitamins

Other

Dietary Supplements Market by Applications:

Food & Beverages

Health Care Products

Other

Geographical Analysis of Dietary Supplements Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the other hand, there are also factors that hamper the growth of the global Dietary Supplements Market such as lack of awareness regarding the amount of the supplements and negative publicity & incorrect product claim. Additionally, there are also adverse effects. For instance, consumption of excess amount of Vitamin A in supplement form may cause liver damage, headaches, etc., large doses of minerals and vitamins may cause nerve damage, nauseas, weight loss, etc. The global Dietary Supplements Market spans form, ingredients, applications, end use, distribution channel, and geography.

On the basis of form, the global Dietary Supplements Market is classified as powder, liquid, and pills or soft gel. The pills or soft gel comprise two classes: the pharmaceutical products and confectionary products. The pharmaceutical products consist of chewable pills, pills, and gel caps. The confectionary products consist of gummies, chews, and others. On the basis of ingredients, the global Dietary Supplements Market is classified as amino acids, vitamins & minerals, botanical supplements, and others. The other ingredients consist of extracts, concentrate metabolite, etc. In case of ingredients, vitamins were extensively used and held a major share of the global Dietary Supplements Market Analysis in 2015.

Some of the prominent players of the global Dietary Supplements Market include Abbott Laboratories, BASF SE, Carlyle Group, Naturalife Asia Co., Ltd., Integrated BioPharma Inc., Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY, GlaxoSmithKline, Omega Protein Corporation, Amway, Arkopharma, Bayer, Glanbia Nutritionals, Bio-Botanica Inc., The Himalaya Drug Company, Royal DSM N.V., Pharmavite LLC, Blackmores Ltd., Epax AS, and Herbalife International.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Dietary Supplements Market Analysis By Regulatory Dietary Supplements Market Analysis By Service Type Dietary Supplements Market Analysis By Equipment Type Dietary Supplements Market Analysis By Service Contract Dietary Supplements Market Analysis By Service Provider Dietary Supplements Market Analysis By End-User Dietary Supplements Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Dietary Supplements Companies Company Profiles Of The Dietary Supplements Industry

