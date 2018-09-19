Tech

5 Ways To Optimize Your Home Network For Gaming

Traditional PC gaming is all about having beefy hardware.

Have good Graphics card, CPU, and RAM in your PC – and you’re done.

Optimize Your Home Network For Gaming

But this approach isn’t perfect anymore.

Why? Because there are only a few number of PC games nowadays that aren’t online. Even some offline games (such as GTA 5) have an online mode.

In online games, having a good internet connection is even important than having powerful hardware.

It’s because often times these online games are hosted on a server, and you only provide inputs (through your keyboard and mouse) to control the state of that game. So, a large amount of data flows between the gaming server and client PCs, and if your internet lag somehow, you’ll lose that game.

That’s why if you’re into online gaming, read this post carefully because now we’ll talk about 5 different ways to optimize your home network for online gaming.

