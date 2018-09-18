Business

Watch the Perth Wildcats Live When You Purchase Klingspor Products at Alphaweld Supply Group

Comment(0)

Alphaweld Supply Group is an Australian supplier of welding tools and equipment. From 1st September to 30th November, the company is hosting a unique Klingspor promotion for clients who purchase $150 worth of Klingspor Abrasives products from them.

[Canning Vale, 18/09/2018] – Lucky winners get a chance to watch the Perth Wildcats play live at the Perth Arena in October, November and December. Just purchase Klingspor Products at Alphaweld Supply Group.

Conditions of entry

Following are the conditions of contest entry:

• To join the contest, Alphaweld Supply Group customers must purchase Klingspor Abrasives products worth $150 +GST. One order is equivalent to one entry.

• Multiple entries are allowed.

• Winners can select two people to join them to the game. If the winner cannot attend the match on the set date, they can nominate three other individuals from the same company to take their place.

• The winner reserves the right not to accept the prize if it infringes on their company policy. The prize will then be redrawn.

• Winners will be notified through phone and their names will be posted on the company’s social media networks.

Fixture dates

Alphaweld will be drawing names each month in September, October and November. The winner for each month will watch the Wildcats games a month after their draw date, as follows:

• 20 October

• 9 November

• 14 December

Contest winners are not allowed to choose an alternate match date.

What winners will receive

• Three corporate box seats in the Perth Arena

• Complimentary pre-game drinks

• Platter meals and drinks during the game

• Post-game meet-and-greet with Perth Wildcats (subject to availability)

More contest details are available on Alphaweld’s official promotion page.

Klingspor Abrasives products on sale

Select Klingspor cutting discs have marked-down prices on the Alphaweld website. Interested parties may visit their Current Specials page for more information.

About Alphaweld

Alphaweld Supply Group is a leading supplier of high-performance welding supplies and equipment in Western Australia.

Learn more about Alphaweld by visiting https://www.alphaweld.com.au.

Related Articles
Business

Veterinary Drugs Market Future Trends and Scope Analysis by 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Veterinary Drugs Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Veterinary Drugs Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new […]
Business

Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer Market 2017: Present Trends, Growth Restraints & Competitive Scenario

Global Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are increasing across the globe. Water based polymers that can be produced from styrene and several acrylate esters such as acrylic acid, butyl acrylate, methyl methacrylate, 2-ethylhexyl acrylate, etc. are referred […]
Business

International Aluminum Scrap Recycling Industry: 2018 Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force, Manufacturers Profiles, and Trends, Forecsast to 2025

Global Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Aluminum Scrap Recycling Market analysis is provided for the international Industry including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.     The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Aluminum […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *