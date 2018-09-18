Business

Vietnam Automobile Market Research Report: Ken Research

Comment(0)

Today Vietnam Automobile Industry is largely stopped at simple assembly. The average localization rate is around 10%. Almost all of domestic components are in the form of simple technology with low value and mainly used for trucks and passenger cars. The newly promulgated Decree 116/2017/ND-CP on Production, Assembly and Trading of Automobiles is expected to create new opportunities in the development of production activities of automobile company’s right in Vietnam instead of yielding to imported cars.
The global automobile market in 2017 continued to grow with the total produced cars of 97.3 million units, an increase of 2.45% over 2016. The world’s automobile production workshops are still located in three traditional areas with the earliest automobile industry which are North America, Western Europe and East Asia.
Global automobile consumption in 2017 reached xx.x million units, up 3.1% compared to 2016. Global automobile export in 2017 continued to sharply decline and plunged the most since 2012, when the total export value of automobile market was only USD xxx.xx billion.
In the first three months of 2018, automobile production and assembly in the country reached xx.xx thousand units, a slight increase of 7.81% compared to the same period of 2017. According to Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA), in the first three months of 2018, total revenue of automobile market was xx,xxx thousand units (including passenger cars, trucks, passenger cars/buses and some other vehicles), down 2% over the same period of 2017. The market share has high concentration rate: in 2016, 2017 and Q1/2018, over 70% consumption market share of VAMA was held by Truong Hai, Toyota and Ford. In the first three months of 2018, Truong Hai has remained the largest market-share enterprise with 42.7% total car consumption in the automobile market.
According to VIRAC estimates, the car ownership per 1,000 people in Vietnam in 2016 (31 cars) is still low compared to other countries in the region as well as in the world. According to the General Department of Customs, in the first three months of 2018, the country imported x,xxx cars in complete units, the total import value was only USD xxx.x million. Compared to the same period of 2017, import of automobile market in the first 3 months of 2018 decreased by 84% in volume and 75.8% in value.
To know more, click on the link below:-
https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/automotive-and-automotive-components/vietnam-automobile-comprehensive/155381-100.html
Related Report:-
https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/automotive-and-automotive-components/automobile-industry-forecast-2021/92836-100.html
https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/automotive-and-automotive-components/automobile-industry-forecast-2021/92835-100.html
Contact Us:-
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
Sales@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249

Related Articles
Business

Convertible Roof System Market: An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

Vehicles with convertible roof systems can run with or without a roof in place. The techniques of retracting the roof vary between models. A convertible allows an open-air driving experience, with the ability to provide a roof when required. Consumers prefer the classic and sporty look design of vehicles. Convertibles possess such features. Head room […]
Business

Global Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market Trends, Size, Growth, Revenue Status and Forecast 2018-2023

The market intelligence study on Global Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market provides an exclusive tool for evaluating the market, feature opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making.It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets and materials, capacities and technologies, and on the changing structure of the Mineral Insulated Heating Cable industry.The market […]
Business

Aronia Berries Market Report

Aronia Berries Market by Product Type (Black Chokeberry, Purple Chokeberry, Red Chokeberry) by Application / End User (Food, Beverages, Medicine, Pharmaceutical) by Industry Analysis, Volume, Share, Growth, Challenges, Trends, and Forecast 2016–2024 This report studies the Aronia Berries Market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *