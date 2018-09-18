Health and Wellness

Vibrant Life Center Utilizes MaxLife Principles for the Health of Their Patients

Comment(0)

Vibrant Life Center is pleased to announce they utilize MaxLife principles to aid their patients in the pursuit of their health goals. By demonstrating proper chiropractic care is more than just adjustments and stretches, the professionals at Vibrant Life Center are going a step beyond to lead their patients into a new experience in chiropractic practices.

By instilling MaxLife principles, the team at the Vibrant Life Center is showing a new understanding of the needs of their patients. MaxLife involves balancing a person’s health with high-quality vitamins and supplements, practicing healing exercises and beneficial routines at home in between visits to the center and following proper nutrition and meditation plans to aid in an overall benefit to one’s health.

At Vibrant Life Center their goal is to provide their patients with the best chiropractic treatments and plans possible. Dr. Bria states, “Everyone here gets better, in some way, shape or form. Call us today to schedule your appointment and get your life back.”

For more information on the MaxLife principles practiced by Vibrant Life Center, visit their website or call 651-777-3611.

About Vibrant Life Center: Vibrant Life Center offers only the best in chiropractic and health services to their patients. With highly trained doctors and a warm, friendly staff, they go above and beyond the realms of regular stretches and adjustments to aid their patients in reaching their overall health and fitness goals.

Company: Vibrant Life Center
Address: 6070 50th St. N, Oakdale, MN 55128
Telephone No : (651) 777-3611
Email ID: vibrantlifecenter@gmail.com
http://vibrantlifecenter.com/

