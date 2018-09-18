Education

University of Nottingham PGCEi Webinar – September 26 2018

For Release
10:00 am
18th September 2018
Stafford Global: PGCEi‘Webinars’
In collaboration with Stafford Global
UAE—We are happy to announce yet another webinar (online event) for the PGCEi delivered by the University of Nottingham on the 26th of September, 2018.
Stafford Global announced immediate availability for the webinars’, enabling attendees and potential students to immediately acquire first hand the information that is pertinent to them for enrolment onto the PGCEi.
“The webinars are a useful resource for people to ask personal questions as it retains anonymity as well as allows proactive discussions on difficult subjects,” saidTimothy Campbell, Managing DirectoratStafford Global.
Positive Customer Impact
Many potential students have benefitted widely from attending these‘Webinars’. Candidates can attend them through their phones or laptops and all that is required from them, is a reliable internet connection and a headset to ensure that all the information is legibly audible.
‘Webinars’Availability
‘Webinars’are detailed discussions about the PGCEi programme and are student driven. Stafford Global’s commitment to deliver the latest programme updates in one convenient platform is the reason for scheduling‘Webinars’are available for all those who are interested in pursuing a distance learning or online program, click on the link below to register:
https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/university-of-nottingham-pgcei-middle-east-webinar.
Founded in1993, Stafford Globalis the Middle East based leader indistance and online learning. The company offers a wide range of programmes designed to provide working professionals with the opportunity to pursue higher education through well reputed UK based academic institutions.
###
For more information, press only:
Stafford Global
+971 800 1993
info@staffordglobal.org
For more information on webinars’:
https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events

