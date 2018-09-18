Business

Sturdy Architectural Tile Trims Available Wholesale at Amark

Amark Group supplies a complete range of architectural tile trims through Alltrim, a renowned international brand.

[SYDNEY, 18/09/2018] – Amark Group supplies a highly comprehensive range of architectural tile trims for a wide variety of applications. The Australian family-owned business has worked closely with the tile and stone industry for years and continues in its commitment to provide quality products. Through its flagship brand Alltrim, Amark Group provides clients with lasting solutions.

Alltrim: A Truly Global Brand

Amark Group carries a wide variety of brands. Alltrim is one of their most recognised brands, specialising in a comprehensive range of architectural tile trims for various construction and design purposes. Founded in 1991, Alltrim has risen to become a renowned international brand with products that have been utilised in construction projects worldwide.

With a reputation for innovation and expertise, Alltrim continues to provide exceptional customer care and world-class architectural products. Green credentials are at the heart of Alltrim’s identity, as the brand consistently seeks out sustainable methods of conducting business. Alltrim reduces, reuses and recycles after every operation, from administrative level tasks to manufacturing and delivery.

Architectural Tile Trims by Alltrim

Through Alltrim, Amark Group delivers a complete range of architectural tile trims. Their range is suitable for construction projects of varying scope, including  homes, swimming pools, leisure centres, restaurants and office buildings, to name a few. Alltrim’s range includes aluminium, stainless steel, brass and PVC tile trims.

Amark Group continuously sources fresh products from around the world while seeking new and innovative ways to serve the tiling industry. Their staff is available to provide thorough technical support throughout the installation process.

Shipping and Delivery

Amark Group despatches every order that is placed before 3PM the same day.

AmarkGroup also offer a 4hr, 2hr and direct courier service within Sydney metro subject to client’s approval of freight charge.

About Amark Group

Amark Group is a family business specialising in the distribution of quality tiling products. The company’s highly efficient logistics and diverse product range has brought them to a leading position in the stone and tiling industry.

For more information, visit https://www.amarkgroup.com.au today.

