Smart Toys Market Driven By Rise In Demand For Internet of Toys and Increasing Technology

tion of the report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key indicators, integration challenges, end-user adoption analysis, and trendsof the market. A market attractiveness analysis for every segment has been included in the report to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the smart toys market. The report also provides an overview of various strategies adopted by key players in the market.

In terms of solutions, the report segments the market into toy type, interfacing device, technology, distribution channel, age group and geography. The toy type segment has been classified into app- enabled mechanical toys, voice/image recognition toys, screen less toys, toys-to-life, puzzles, and building games, and health tracking toys/ wearable. The interfacing device segment is categorized into smartphone-connected toys, tablet-connected toys, console-connected toys, and app-connected drones. Based on technology, the market is divided into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and RFID/ NFC.

In terms of distribution channel, the market has been bifurcated into online market, specialty stores, and toy shops. The age group segment is divided into 2-5 years, 6-8 years, 8-12 years, teenagers, and adults. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global smart toys market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and key developments initiated by them in the global smart toys market. The comprehensive market estimates are a result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the global smart toys market expansion.

