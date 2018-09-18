Edupliance announces webinar titled, “Proving Construction Delay Claims” attendees will Understand the pros and cons of the most acceptable and widely used methods, and the appropriateness of each method vis-à-vis the project circumstances and records available. We will then go through examples of each method to show how it is properly implemented. The event will be held LIVE on

Wednesday, Sep 03, from 01:00 PM to 02:30 PM, EST / 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM PST.

This session, the attendee will develop an understanding of what is necessary to

successfully prosecute, and prevail on a construction delay claim. We will begin with the most important piece that is the schedule delay analysis. We will discuss the basis for the acceptable types of analyses, and the documents necessary to not only develop those analyses but also to prove responsibility for the delay.

The 90-minutes webinar will be conducted by Experts Fritz T. Marth, is a Senior

Managing Consultant with GREYHAWK, a nationally recognized construction management and claims consulting firm. He has 30 years of experience in construction and construction program management, specializing in construction disputes and claims a resolution, critical path method scheduling and delay analysis, cost damages analysis, and litigation support. He has provided his services on over 100 projects and is recognized, and has testified, as an Expert in Courts and in Arbitration forums.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• The industry and legal standards for proving and prevailing on a construction delay claim.

• The acceptance of a schedule delay analysis based on the Critical Path Method of scheduling.

• Maintaining an evidentiary and analysis-facilitating project record.

• Selecting the appropriate schedule delay analysis methodology.

• When is it best to, and how to best, utilize a Contemporaneous Period approach to analysis.

• When is it best to, and how to best, utilize an As-planned vs. As-built approach to analysis.

