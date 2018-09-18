Business

Pillar To Post Provides 20% Discount on Initial Franchise Fees for Veterans

Veterans interested in becoming a franchisee of Pillar To Post can get a 20% discount on their initial franchise fees. The company also helps veterans obtain additional funding assistance.

[Florida, 09/18/018] – Pillar To Post values the excellent leadership and communication skills that military veterans bring to the business. The company makes it easier for veterans to start their own home inspection franchise through its franchise fee discount and comprehensive training and support system.

Discounts and Additional Funding Assistance

Qualified veterans are eligible for a 20% discount on their initial franchise fee. Pillar To Post also offers an in-house discount of up to $9,000 of the initial franchise fee to help franchisees start their business. The company aids veterans in finding additional funding assistance through programs under the Veterans Benefits Administration.

Moreover, the company provides new veteran franchisees with support and guidance from a dedicated Start-Up Business Coach during their first year to help them complete the Foundation for Success startup program. Veterans are also given access to the company’s home inspection software and other systems to help ensure their success in the business.

Recognized as a Veteran-Friendly Franchise

Pillar To Post has earned a reputation as one of the premier franchises for military veterans. The company is one of the 600 total companies and 100 franchisors that received 5 Star VetFran status from the International Franchise Association.
Entrepreneur Magazine and G.I. Jobs Magazine have both recognized the company’s efforts in helping veterans transition from active military duty to a productive civilian life and named it the top veteran-friendly franchise. Pillar To Post was also invited to be part of the Canadian Franchise Association’s Military Veterans Program.

About Pillar To Post

Pillar To Post has over two decades of experience in conducting professional home inspections, earning recognition as the largest and leading home inspection firm in North America. It also ranked as the top property inspection services franchise in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list for five years running.

The company offers the most affordable franchise startup options in the industry and has grown to over 550 branches across the US and Canada.

For more information or inquiries, please visit https://franchise.pillartopost.com/.

