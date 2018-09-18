Health and Wellness

New Aged Care Standards — Australian Aged Care Quality

The transition to the new Aged Care Quality Standards has begun. All providers across the domain of care, no matter what service they provide, are encouraged to adjust their organizational structures, policies, and procedures to meet the new accreditation standards. As the new Aged Care Standards rolls out, Frontline Care Solutions will be at the forefront of helping providers meet the new standards.

The new Aged Care Quality Standards affects all aged care services — aged care homes, nursing homes or residential aged care facilities, home care, community care, respite care, National Indigenous Torres Strait Islands aged care arrangement, National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), and other services under the Commonwealth Home Support Program.

Dr. Drew Dwyer, resident gerontologist with Frontline Care Solutions, shares their plans to help clients with the implementation of the new Aged Care Standards and explains what could happen if organisations do not comply with the new Aged Care Standards.

WATCH HERE: https://youtu.be/I7rWbbXrwn8

To know how Frontline Care Solutions help your organisation comply with the new standards, visit www.frontlinecaresolutions.com or send your inquiries to admin@frontlinecaresolutions.com.

