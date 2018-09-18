Uncategorized

GreenLife Pharma is ready for the Pharmacy Show 2018

St Helens, UK, (September 18, 2018) – GreenLife Pharma is a UK based pharmacy management consultancy group that has been in business for the last 20 years. The company and its central support team members have been working with independent pharmacies throughout the United Kingdom to provide the highest level of healthcare, support and clinical services.

GreenLife Pharma currently works with the Imaan Healthcare Group and assists in managing more than 50 branches nationwide.

GreenLife Pharma is now all set to be a part of the Pharmacy Show 2018 that is going to be a landmark event for the industry itself. By being a part of the industry, GreenLife Pharma is going to play a unique role in assisting numerous small pharmacies that find it difficult to continue their work because of limited funding from the government.

The Pharmacy Show 2018 is going to open up new doors for many pharmaceutical companies that are looking to grow their business by having the best support from GreenLife Pharma. This can also help them to deliver the best quality patient care to customers.

About GreenLife Pharma:
GreenLife Pharma is a leading pharmacy management consultancy company operating in the UK. It regularly works with numerous smaller firms to offer them the customized support that they need to run their healthcare operations.

To know more about GreenLife Pharma, visit http://greenlifepharma.co.uk/

Media Contact:
Paalan Sood
Company Name: GreenLife Pharma
Address: Office 3, The Meadows, Ruskin Drive, St Helens, WA10 6RP
Phone: 01744 881 756
Email: enquiries@greenlifepharma.co.uk
