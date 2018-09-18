Business

Global Continuous Manufacturing Market

Global Continuous Manufacturing Market is expected to reach USD 839.60 Million by 2024 from USD 306.59 Million in 2016 at CAGR of 13.42% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Continuous Manufacturing is basically a method where production steps carried out sequentially in a classic batch process are combined in a continuous process with manual interventions to reduce fluctuations in production, improve yields, and lower costs of operation and equipment.

Global Continuous Manufacturing Market is segmented by product, application, end user, and geography. Product segment is sub segmented as integrated systems, semi-continuous systems, continuous granulators, continuous coaters, continuous blenders, continuous dryers, continuous compressors and others. Application segment is divided as end product manufacturing, solid dosage, liquid dosage and API manufacturing. End-user segment is further sub segmented as R&D departments, research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs), contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs), full-scale manufacturing companies and pharmaceutical companies. Full-scale manufacturing companies segment is expected to register highest market growth, owing to rising adoption of continuous technologies by pharmaceutical manufacturing companies and CMOs to address the challenges related to product quality and drug supply. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Promising regulatory environment, and support from regulatory authorities for the implementation of continuous manufacturing are trending the overall Global Continuous Manufacturing Market. However, lack of technical and regulatory clarity will restrain the market growth. APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate in Continuous Manufacturing Market during the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Rising acceptability of technologically advanced continuous manufacturing and growing awareness about the advantages of the technology in this region will fuel the Continuous Manufacturing Market in APAC region.

