Future Electronics to Host Sensor to Cloud Seminar in Stuttgart, Germany

London, UK (webnewswire) September 17, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is hosting an IoT seminar on 27 September, 2018 in Stuttgart, Germany as part of their annual ‘Sensor to Cloud’ European seminar series.

This unique one-day event is aimed at project leaders, hardware and software engineering teams entering the connected IoT world.

“If you’re a hardware, software, firmware engineer, blue sky thinker, technical manager or key decision maker at your company, then this event is for you,” said Alexander Watson, EMEA Business Development Manager, Sensors at Future Electronics. “We guarantee that there’s something for everyone.”

Participants will gain a deeper understanding of emerging markets and trends, as well as the latest IoT technologies including sensors, NFC/RFID, security, wireless and cellular solutions. All presentations will be delivered by Future Connectivity Solutions’ technical experts.

The day will also include development kit giveaways, a supplier demo fair, and many opportunities for networking and collaboration. Spaces are limited, so registration is necessary to ensure participation.

Click here https://tinyurl.com/S2CEMEA to register for this Sensor to Cloud seminar. For more information and to order from the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

