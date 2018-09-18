Business

Document Camera Market will grow at a CAGR of 11.32% during the period 2018-2022

September 18, 2018:  About Document Camera Market

Document camera is also known as visual presenter, visualizer, digital overhead, or docucam, and is a real-time image capture device used for displaying an object to a large audience.

Covered in this report 

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global document camera market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of document cameras.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography: 
•    Americas
•    APAC
•    EMEA

Global Document Camera Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. 

Key vendors 
•    AVer Information
•    ELMO
•    Epson
•    IPEVO
•    Lumens

Market driver
•    Growing popularity of e-learning
Market challenge 
•    Limited infrastructure
Market trend 
•    Increased applications of document cameras
Key questions answered in this report 
•    What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
•    What are the key market trends?
•    What is driving this market?
•    What are the challenges to market growth?
•    Who are the key vendors in this market space?

