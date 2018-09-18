Business

Dental Imaging Devices Industry: Market Future, Implementation & Outlook 2023

The dental imaging device market discussed in this report consists of three main segments: intraoral X-ray devices, extraoral X-ray devices and CBCT scanners. 

Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Dental Imaging Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Dental Imaging Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Dental Imaging Devices Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

  • Danaher
  • Sirona
  • Planmeca
  • Air Techniques
  • VATECH
  • Progeny
  • Aribex
  • Belmont
  • Acteon
  • Cyber Medical Imaging
  • Flow Dental
  • Owandy
  • Panoramic
  • Safco

Dental Imaging Devices Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
  • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

 Dental Imaging Devices Market Segment by Type covers

  • Intraoral X-ray Devices
  • Extraoral X-ray Devices
  • CBCT Scanners

 
Dental Imaging Devices Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

  • Hospital
  • Dental Clinic

 
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Dental Imaging Devices Market.

  1. To describe Dental Imaging Devices Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
  2. To analyze the top manufacturers of Dental Imaging Devices, with sales, revenue, and price of Dental Imaging Devices, in 2016 and 2017;
  3. To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
  4. To show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Dental Imaging Devices, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
  5. To analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
  6. To show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
  7. Dental Imaging Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
  8. To describe Dental Imaging Devices sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

