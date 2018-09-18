Uncategorized

Chocokick Offeres Online Chocolate Shopping with Lots of Varieties

(September 18,2018) – A brilliant news for chocolate lovers from all over India that they can buy their favourite chocolates online with just click of a button. Now, they can enjoy a variety of imported chocolates through online shopping. Starting from milky miniatures to healthy dry fruits, there are over hundreds of choices that can make you lick your fingers. Chocolates are one of the most favourite sweets and they are made of many healthier ingredients.

Chocokick.com, a reputed online food items provider, has been delivering most delicious and healthiest chocolates all over India. There are many imported brands available on their website providing several flavoured mixtures.

About Chocokick:
Chocokick.com is a well-established and reputed online imported chocolate provider in India, with over 500 stores They have a wide range of varieties in other food categories such as branded chocolates, candies, cocoa powder, tea and coffee. Their main objective is to deliver most delicious items for foody all over India. Their mission is clearly focused on providing high-quality and branded chocolates and other favourable food varieties, and hence establishing a great reputation among their valuable shoppers. Their online business is becoming more popular with time and foodies are getting engaged with the latest varieties

For more information, please visit https://www.chocokick.com

Media Contact:
103, Om Ram Ashish
Ram Nagar, Thane, 401107, Maharashtra
Telephone: +91 9769188061
Timings: 11 am — 6 pm and, Monday – Friday
