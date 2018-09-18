Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Leading Vendors Dynamic Growth with Market Price Analysis and Value Chain Features By (2018-2024)

The report studies and describes the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in terms of value. The market value is provided in terms of USD million from 2018-2024. The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market.

Top players like,

• Autodesk Inc.

• Asite Solutions Ltd.

• Bentley Systems Inc.

• Dassault Systems SA.

• Nemetschek SE.

• Trimble Inc.

• Aveva Group PLC.

• Bimeye Inc.

• Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.

• Rib Software AG.

• Clearedge3D Inc.

• Hexagon AB.

• Other

by Type,

• Software

• Services

by Project Life cycle,

• Pre-Construction

• Construction

• Operation

by Application,

• Buildings

• Civil Infrastructure

• Oil & Gas

• Industrial

• Utilities

• Others

by Region

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• UK

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Russia

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Korea

•

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

• GCC

• Africa

• Rest of MEA

Table of Content

1. Chapter – Report Methodology

• Research Process

• Primary Research

• Secondary Research

• USP’s of Report

• Report Description

2. Chapter – Introduction

• Executive Summary

• Market Drivers

• Market Restraints

• Market Opportunity

3. Chapter – Executive Summary

• Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market, 2014 – 2024, (USD Billion)

• Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market snapshot

4. Chapter – Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market: Market Analysis

• Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Dynamics

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Attractiveness Analysis

• Market attractiveness analysis by Product Type segment

• Market attractiveness analysis by Offerings segment

5. Chapter – Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market: Global Summary

• Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Revenue (USD Million) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2024

• Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Share (%) by Region, 2014 – 2024

• Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Share (%) by Market Player, 2017

• Recent Developments

