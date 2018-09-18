Business

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Leading Vendors Dynamic Growth with Market Price Analysis and Value Chain Features By (2018-2024)

The report studies and describes the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market in terms of value. The market value is provided in terms of USD million from 2018-2024. The geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) focusing on key countries in each region. It also covers market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues in Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market.

Top players like,
• Autodesk Inc.
• Asite Solutions Ltd.
• Bentley Systems Inc.
• Dassault Systems SA.
• Nemetschek SE.
• Trimble Inc.
• Aveva Group PLC.
• Bimeye Inc.
• Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.
• Rib Software AG.
• Clearedge3D Inc.
• Hexagon AB.
• Other

by Type,
• Software
• Services
by Project Life cycle,
• Pre-Construction
• Construction
• Operation
by Application,
• Buildings
• Civil Infrastructure
• Oil & Gas
• Industrial
• Utilities
• Others
by Region
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• UK
• France
• Germany
• Italy
• Russia
• Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• Korea

• Latin America
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Middle East and Africa
• GCC
• Africa
• Rest of MEA

Table of Content
1. Chapter – Report Methodology
• Research Process
• Primary Research
• Secondary Research
• USP’s of Report
• Report Description
2. Chapter – Introduction
• Executive Summary
• Market Drivers
• Market Restraints
• Market Opportunity
3. Chapter – Executive Summary
• Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market, 2014 – 2024, (USD Billion)
• Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market snapshot
4. Chapter – Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market: Market Analysis
• Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Dynamics
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Attractiveness Analysis
• Market attractiveness analysis by Product Type segment
• Market attractiveness analysis by Offerings segment
5. Chapter – Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market: Global Summary
• Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Revenue (USD Million) and Growth Rate (%), 2014- 2024
• Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Share (%) by Region, 2014 – 2024
• Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Share (%) by Market Player, 2017
• Recent Developments

