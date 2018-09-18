Lifestyle

AMBEROS Uses a New Baltic Amber Polishing Technology Which Allows Amber Beads to Sparkle and Shine

AMBEROS are using a new technology for polishing the Baltic amber that makes the amber beads to sparkle and shine spectacularly. They offer all types of necklaces and bracelets for both babies and adults that are made of 100% natural Baltic amber.

AMBEROS is meant for pure, beautiful and sparkling Baltic amber jewelry. The designer of the company told that, “We are so excited to tell that, we have added a new technology to polish the amber beads. This will help us to provide the best quality amber bead necklaces and bracelets with the attractive and eye-catchy shine in it.”

At AMBEROS, they maintain the not notch quality of amber beads. As they smoothen and polish each bead before they are formed into beautiful amber teething necklaces and bracelets. This helps them in maintaining the highest quality of amber bead and the true essence of amber product for your loved ones is pure. The amber beads are also certified by Lithuania National Lab as it is a reliable Baltic amber manufacturer in the industry. Also, they provide a small Certificate of Authenticity with each ordered item to their customers.

They guarantees that all the products like bracelets/necklaces comply with all the safety standards. To fully ensure you are receiving the authentic product, they also suggest to choose the correct size of the necklace or bracelet. The right size helps the baby to stay comfortable and it will stay for a longer time.

For bookings, visit their website and get the beautiful collection of amber teething necklaces and bracelets.

