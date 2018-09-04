Business

ZedPoint Plus ,Manpower Consultancy in Kolkata , HR Consultancy India – Recruitment & Jobs in Middle East

Manpower consultancy in Kolkata – Manpower consultancy, We are a leading human resource organisation that provides manpower recruitment and outsourcing services, mainly to Oil and Gas, Infrastructure, Power and Energy, Metal and Marine industries. For more details you can visit our website – http://www.zedpointplus.com

