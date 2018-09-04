Business

Zac Hollis appointed as the new Director – Sales, Service & Marketing at ŠKODA AUTO India Private Ltd

ŠKODA AUTO India today announced the appointment of Zac Hollis as the Director – Sales, Service & Marketing at ŠKODA AUTO India Private Ltd. He will take charge with effect from 1st Nov 2018. Mr Hollis brings with him extensive international experience from Europe and China – including his present role as Head of Sales Region China at ŠKODA AUTO, Czech Republic. Mr Hollis will report to ŠKODA AUTO India’s Managing Director Gurpratap Boparai.

Mr Hollis’ appointment comes at an opportune moment when ŠKODA AUTO India has been entrusted to lead Volkswagen Group’s (VW Group) INDIA 2.0 project. Mr Hollis will replace Mr Ashutosh Dixit who will take on an international role within the Volkswagen Group.

Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, ŠKODA AUTO India Private Ltd. further added, “I am pleased to have Zac Hollis join us to head the Sales, Service & Marketing operations for ŠKODA AUTO India. His experience and expertise in developing markets like China will help us immensely to implement the INDIA 2.0 strategy for ŠKODA AUTO India. I would like to thank Mr Ashutosh Dixit for spearheading the Premium Positioning of the ŠKODA Brand in India together with modernization of the dealer network through the new CICD implementation. Ashutosh, who has spent over 11 years with ŠKODA in India and other international assignments has been instrumental in preparing crucial ground work for the INDIA 2.0 Project‘.

