Sports

The hoverboard, the new extreme sport?

One of the latest trends in extreme sports comes from the future, or rather from “Back to the Future”, inventors having taken inspiration from the flying skateboard of his hero Marty McFly to develop and design real flying boards. Here are some of the latest inventions that will allow athletes to move from film fiction to reality.

Hendo Hoverboard

Like Omni’s Hoverboard, which made a name for itself in 2015 after breaking a Guinness Book of Records record for the longest hoverboard distance, Hendo’s Hoverboard is also a prototype. However, the team from Wired magazine was able to test it a few weeks ago, and got a concrete idea of ​this creation by Arx Pax, the Hendo Hoverboard 2.0. Unlike the OmniBoard, with propellers, the magic of Hendo operates through opposite magnetic fields, which allow to levitate the board to 3cm from the ground and move it in all directions.

Although not yet marketed, it has already been endorsed by star skier Tony Hawk, recruited by Hendo to appear in many videos posted to promote this board. And to return to Marty McFly, the creator of the original concept that appeared in the saga “Back to the Future”, namely Bob Gale, is also a fan of the Hendo prototype.
