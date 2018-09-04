Business

PayPro Global appoints new COO

Comment(0)

Provider of premium e-commerce solutions, PayPro Global announces an important change within the organizational chart.

PayPro Global, provider of top performing ecommerce solutions, has appointed George Ploaie, previously VP of Business development and Strategy, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO).
This appointment aligns with the company’s current growth strategy.

Having been part of the PayPro Global team since 2014, holding a senior key position in one of the market leading ecommerce integrators, George is highly familiar with all the ins and outs of the company. As the new COO, he will continue to focus on all existing opportunities, as well as planning and overseeing processes in order to ensure operational efficiency, necessary for a sustainable growth.

According to Meir Amzallag, the company’s CEO and co-founder, George’s work has always been crucial in the company’s growth and will continue to be so. “His experience as well as expertise, strongly recommend him for this position. We are proud to have him in our team, as over the last four years, we have witnessed, from within, his professional growth and dedication for the company. We are confident that this position will allow George to continue doing great things for PayPro Global.”, stated Meir Amzallag.

Related Articles
Business

Off Grid Power System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

The Report in light of Global Off Grid Power System Market is the latest extension to the database of Infinium Global Research.  This exploration investigates in light of uses, advancement, geology, and sorts. The Report gives a clear Global Off Grid Power System Market audit nearby the examination of industry’s gross edge, cost structure, usage […]
Business

What to Look For In a Home Security Camera System

The Ring Chime Pro broadens your Wi-Fi and builds the flag quality and scope zone of your system. With legitimate setup, your should buy online Chime Pro Ghana ought to enhance the flag gotten by your Ring gadget and generally speaking gadget execution. Best practices for Wi-Fi extenders: • Locate the extender near your Ring […]
Business

Global Moving Walks Market Key Players, CAGR(%), Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2022

The market research intelligence report on title Global Moving Walks Market provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The Moving Walks industry report provides necessary and auxiliary data which is represented in pie-charts, tables, systematic overview, and product diagrams. The Moving Walks Report also determine […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *