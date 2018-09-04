Business

Overview of Dadublock smart car with coding software in korea

Comment(0)

We have made to learn a coding software to anybody easily from developing the teaching aids like drones, smart cars. From developing contents for coding teaching, anyone can access the contents easily and learn a coding anywhere. It is becoming a future-oriented and technology-intensive enterprise through active exchanges with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, we are doing. In addition, we have been producing educational contents based on the best technology, publishing books, and continuing education to professors of famous universities all over the country. With the establishment of the education center, we will prepare a lot of education and provide continuous education to university professors, other teachers and professional instructors, and help to raise the best engineers in the world.

Chulchul kit start kit:
• Possible to learn a principal of Arduino basic
• Cheaper price
• Offer an educational material

Chulchul kit line tracer:
• D.I.Y. product
• Line trace, direction of infrared light, Avoid barrier through the coding.
• Possible to control by Bluetooth app. And luxurious design
• Offer an educational material.

Dadublock start kit:
• Block type Arduino kit for SW learning (Entry coding).
• Good circuit composition with each block type module.
• Learning a coding with entry program.
• Possible to make a creative works that is able to be compatible with brick product like lego type.
• Easily learning and lecture from related contents like book.

Dadublock smart car:
• D.I.Y. product
• Line trace, direction of infrared light, Avoid barrier through the coding.
• Possible to control by Bluetooth app.
• Offer an educational material.

Educational arduino drone:
• Introduction of arduino drone
• Install ide for arduino drone
• Install and test of libaircopter library
• Assemble drone and fly
• Understand and test of Bluetooth communication.
• Understand and test of drone motor
• understand and test of mput6050 acceleration gyro sensor
• Perform a drone with algorism of roll, pith, yaw angle and balance.

Possible to learn an principal of Arduino basics and cheaper price offer an educational material, D.I.Y. product, Line trace, direction of infrared light, Avoid barrier through the coding, possible to control by Bluetooth app , Dadublock smart car and luxurious design and offer an educational material

Related Articles
Business

Global Endometrial Ablation Market 2018 : Analysed by Buisness Growth, Development Factors, Applications & Future Prospects

The Study discussed brief overview and in-depth assessment on Global Endometrial Ablation Market 2018 including key market trends,upcoming technologies,industry drivers,challenges,regulatory policies,with key company profiles and overall competitive scenario.The market study can help them to make critical business decisions on production techniques,raw materials procurement,and to increase industry chain cycle of market across the globe. This report […]
Business

Formic Acid Market 2018 Industry, Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, Supply Forecast to 2027

Formic Acid is the most powerful pH regulator in various chemical process and with high absorbing capability helps Formic Acid to be prominent application in leather production. It also best coagulant which useful in rubber manufacturing. Changing lifestyle of consumer has resulted in growing demand of Formic Acid in dyeing and textile industry. However, rising […]
Business

Identify the Funniest PK Comedies of All Time at Pkcomedy.Com

Before we will start this press release about the importance of comedy in our life, read the famous quote by Charlie Chaplin. “I have many problems in my life. But my lips don’t know that. They always smile.” PK or Paul Kim is one of the talented comedians all over the world. This hilarious and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *