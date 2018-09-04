Health and Wellness

Karma Mobility: The Powerchair Company of Choice

Comment(0)

Karma Mobility supplies a wide range of powerchairs to the UK market. Its powerchairs come in a variety of shapes, sizes and appearances. 

[REDDITCH, 04/09/2018]—There are a range of different adaptations and customisations available, including flexible arm rests, foot rests and different sized seats, and various optional extras to choose from, such as tray tables, cup holders and back of the seat bags.

Why Buy Powerchairs From Karma Mobility?

Karma Mobility has been dealing in mobility aids for more than 30 years. It first began supplying powerchairs in 1995, so it has longevity and an established track record in this field.

The NHS trusts Karma Mobility to supply powerchairs, as do other well-established commercial mobility aid providers across the UK.

Karma Mobility also guarantees quality: all the powerchairs it offers are checked and reviewed to make sure they are of the highest-possible quality. Karma Mobility prides itself on providing powerchairs that are great value and will last for many years. Powerchairs are expensive pieces of equipment, so Karma want its customers to know they’ve made a worthwhile investment when they buy one of its powerchairs.

And it doesn’t end at the cash till: Karma Mobility also offer its customers an aftercare and warranty package, so any issues can be resolved quickly and easily, and there is either little or no break in usage for the customer. Karma Mobility also supplies spare parts.

Karma Mobility is also externally verified and abides by the British Healthcare Trades Association code of practice. This means that customers have an independent body to contact if there is any issue with Karma Mobility powerchairs, or with the service, aftercare or spare parts they receive.

A Comprehensive Service

Karma Mobility has retailers across the UK who are knowledgeable and experienced in selling powerchairs. Potential customers can view its range of powerchairs online, at its website, then go in person to a dealership to test run their model of choice. The dealer can also help the end user decide if they need to make any modifications, add optional extras and offer information about sources of funding for powerchairs in the UK.

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

Life Sciences Software Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2023

The life science is a field of science thatdeals with the study of living organisms such as human being, microorganism and animals. It includes wide range of areas of study for example biology, anatomy, health sciences, medical sciences or medicine. The software used in life science enables users to increase efficacy and reduce the cost […]
Health and Wellness

Best Remedial Massage Therapy in Brisbane

Remedial massage therapy is the scientific manipulation of the soft tissues of the body for a therapeutic purpose to assist normalize tissues, and consists of manual techniques that include applying fixed or movable pressure, holding, and or causing movement of the body. Remedial massage is designed to balance muscle, soft tissue length, tension, tone which […]
Health and Wellness

Onycosolve Spray For Treating Nail Fungus Has Been Produced By OnycoSolve LLC

Nail fungus, also known as onychomycosis, is kind of condition that causes visible deterioration to human nails and feet. The infection of the skin could come from unsuspected places – public pools, saunas, shoes, fabrics, etc. Southfield, MI, Aug 03, 2018 — Nail fungus, also known as onychomycosis, is kind of condition that causes visible […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *