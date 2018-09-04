Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview and forecasts to 2017-2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Preimplantation Genetic Testing.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market are ABBott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, Invicta Genetics, Genea Limited, Beijing Genomics Institute, Progenesis, Combimatrix Corporation According to report the global preimplantation genetic testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR between 9.5% and 10.0 % over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

The report identified that global preimplantation genetic testing is driven by factors such as growing public-private investments in the field of preimplantation genetic testing, number of fertility clinics are increasing worldwide, decreasing fertility rates, technological advancements, and high risk of chromosomal abnormalities with advancing maternal age. While the restraining factors include high cost of preimplantation genetic testing and disapproving government regulations. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as improving healthcare substructure, growth initiatives by key market players and developing medical tourism.

Segments Covered

The report on global preimplantation genetic testing market covers the segments based on products and services, technology, procedure type, application and end user. The products and services of preimplantation genetic testing include reagents and consumables, software and services and instruments. The technology segment includes single-nucleotide polymorphism, next-generation sequencing, fluorescence in situ hybridization, comparative genomic hybridization and polymerase chain reaction. On the basis of procedure type the global preimplantation genetic testing market is segmented as preimplantation genetic screening, and preimplantation genetic diagnosis. The application segment includes single gene disorders, HLA typing, structural chromosomal abnormalities, x-linked disorders, and aneuploidy and gender identification. On the basis of end user hospitals, diagnostic labs, and service providers, research laboratories & academic institutes, maternity centers & fertility clinics.

Geographies covered

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography are provided over the period of 2017 – 2023. Globally, North America market dominated the world preimplantation genetic testing market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023. Due to the rising focus of players on developing markets and improvements in healthcare infrastructure.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global preimplantation genetic testing market such as, Perkinelmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ABBott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, Invicta Genetics, Genea Limited, Beijing Genomics Institute, Progenesis, Combimatrix Corporation

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global preimplantation genetic testing market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of preimplantation genetic testing market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the preimplantation genetic testing market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the preimplantation genetic testing market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

