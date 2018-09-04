Uncategorized

Distinguished PR is Significantly Expanding and Acquiring New Clients

Public relations giant Distinguished PR is pleased to announce that it is expanding and acquiring new clients

Growth can make good business sense – better brand recognition, building value in the business for employees and customers, offering a wider range of services to a larger geographical market, and creating economies of scale. Distinguished PR is growing its relationships with old and new clients. It is always on the lookout for new customers on a fairly regular basis, expanding and keeping the customer base evolving.

Growth and expansion are key goals for Distinguished PR. For them, being able to reach the right target customers through the right mediums and at the right time, is the first step to expanding their business into new customer markets. Distinguished PR’s due diligence efforts focuses on the firm’s financial condition, the strength and depth of its management team, the breadth of its client base, and the soundness of existing contracts.

Distinguished PR Executive, publicist extraordinaire and media specialist Ms Renae Francis is renowned for securing a showing of Solidoodle 3D Printing company infront of HRH Prince Henry during his 2013 american tour whereby 3d printing dolls were presented to HRH Pricne Harry and Prime Minister David Cameron during the iconic American Tour.

Ms Renae Francis has just completed work with Access Hollywood Shaun Robinson, Christian Pop Recording Artist Chayah Miranda, International Speaker Dr Medina Pullings, Publisher & Pastor Diane Winbush and Actor Maurice G Smith from Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns. Ms Francis is also known as the PR Goddess due to her ability to secure press within hours of starting work with a new client.

Ms Francis plays a critical role in helping shape public perception, and communicating an organization’s brand. She’s always focused on finding positive messages and translating those messages into positive stories.

For more information, please visit: http://www.thedistinguishedpr.tumblr.com/ or kindly send an email to distinguishedpublicrelations@aol.com

Media Contact
Ms Renae Francis
distinguishedpublicrelations@aol.com
http://www.thedistinguishedpr.tumblr.com/

