Technological advancements in the logistics drive the Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market

Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Overview:

Autonomous Delivery robots are the robots that are designed and programmed to deliver the shipments, couriers, food, and other material from one destination to another destination by using onboard GPS and connectivity or any other guiding technology. These are equipped with motors, cameras, GPS, and sensors, which can be used to drive and guide the robot and others. These autonomous robots are now center of attention due to increasing demand for courier, food chain and other business which needs a delivery system. The major advantage of these robots is elimination of need for delivery personnel. Technological advancements by major companies such as Starship Robot and others are helping enhancements of these robots and promoting the implementation of delivery robots in effective ways.

Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market is estimated to be at growing at a CAGR of approximately 9% during the forecast period.

Drivers and Restraints:

Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market is estimated to grow in forecasted period owing to supporting factors such as increasing efforts for better and efficient robots, and recent technological advancements. Moreover, factors such as increasing expenses for delivery personnel and adoption of delivery robots in food chain and logistic businesses are also supporting the growth of the market. However, factors such as reviews for delayed delivery, and malfunctioning of robots maybe hindering the market expansion.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the global autonomous delivery robots primarily segmented into Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and North America. Several tests and trials for implementation of autonomous robots in logistics and ground delivery systems are ongoing in United States, Canada. Global market is dominated by North America region in terms of market share. Starship Robots is actively increasing its operations on Europe region. The Asia Pacific region is also predicted to be witnessing significant growth in the future due to rapid adoption of technological advancements.

Key Players in Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market:

The top companies which are actively competing in the global market include Starship Technologies, Robby Technologies, Savioke, Nuro, Eliport, Marble Robot Inc., TeleRetail, Dispatch, Aethon, and Kiwi.

Scope of the report:

