Portable Ultrasound Devices Market 2018, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Policies Report

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Portable Ultrasound Devices Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Portable Ultrasound Devices.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Portable Ultrasound Devices Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market are Fukuda Denshi, Shenzhen Mindray, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Samsung Medical and Siemens Healthineers. According to report the global portable ultrasound devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.50% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ultrasound imaging uses sound waves to produce pictures of the inside of the body. It is used to help diagnose the causes of pain, swelling and infection in the body’s internal organs and to examine a baby in pregnant women and the brain and hips in infants. It’s also used to help guide biopsies, diagnose heart conditions, and assess damage after a heart attack. In the current scenario, portable ultrasound machines are being adapted in order to meet the rising business demands due to its portability. These machines offers great benefits, it eliminates the stress of patients having to wait hours to receive a check up or having them constantly move from one room to another where devices is available.

Increased use devices offers a wide range of benefits that helps to drive the ultrasound devices market. It helps in instant diagnosis and does not require dedicated space that helps during serious medical environments such as the emergency room (ER) and intensive care unit (ICU), patients are incredibly vulnerable to being taken from one room to another for further diagnosis. Furthermore, Real-time imaging & patient involvement and improved patient convenience facilities to augment growth for the portable ultrasound devices market. However, High Costs of the Portable Ultrasound Systems can hinder the portable ultrasound devices market. Also some of the others factors that can likely hinder the growth opportunities include lack of dedicated training programs and growth of market dependent on ambulatory/remote patient care infrastructure. Furthermore, reduction in the prices of ultrasound devices can further fuel growth opportunities in near future

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017, in terms of revenue. The U.S region is responsible for driving growth in North America region on account improved healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives and support for technological advancements, and ease of reimbursement. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the soaring CAGR on account of improving healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, public growing awareness levels.

Segment Covered

The report on global portable ultrasound devices market covers segments such as, type of device, application and end-user. On the basis of type of device the global portable ultrasound devices market is categorized into mobile ultrasound device and hand-held ultrasound device. On the basis of application the global portable ultrasound devices market is categorized into cardiovascular, obstetrics and gynecology, gastric, musculoskeletal and others. On the basis of end-user the global portable ultrasound devices market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory care centers and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global portable ultrasound devices market such as, Fujifilm SonoSite, Inc., GE Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd, Fukuda Denshi, Shenzhen Mindray, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Samsung Medical and Siemens Healthineers.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global portable ultrasound devices market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of portable ultrasound devices market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the portable ultrasound devices market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the portable ultrasound devices market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

