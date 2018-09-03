Business

New Town Grand thanks media for this coverage and thanking you all for making this project a big achievement.

NTGR wishes to thank Mr.Kalyan Banerjee- Renowned Journalist who covered our project on an assignment regarding development in the Newtown area and good real estate opportunities therein. His vivid and true coverage about the area, our dream project dedicated to the people of the Nation, and our Managing Director Mr. Sanjit Kashyap is truly laudable.
We also take this opportunity to thank our very own Didi, revered and righteous Chief Minister of our state for her continued development of the Newtown area, world class roads, Schools, Malls. And basic enabling infrastructure which indeed is one of the best in class and truly a symbol of Smart City. Her continued pursuit for excellence and limitless constructive energy only provides us with thrust to do better and better.
In the end, we also thank the people of this great State and the Nation, whose continued support has made this possible.

