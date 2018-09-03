Netherlands Telemedicine Market is Driven by Rising Number of Chronic Diseases, Increasing Cost of Healthcare Services, Growing Need for Remote Patient Monitoring Services: Ken Research

Key Takeaway from Ken Research Report titled, Netherlands Telemedicine Market Forecast to 2022

Increasing geriatric population and grants for telemedicine, consistent need for improved healthcare quality services and increasing number of smart phone users have supported the growth of telemedicine market in Netherlands

Telemedicine market in Netherlands is at its growing stage. A number of Telemedicine devices are emerging such as tele sphygmomanometer, weight management machines, interactive stethoscope, ENT otoscope and general examination camera. Increasing government funding and grants for telemedicine, consistent need for improved healthcare quality services and increasing number of smart phone users have supported the growth of telemedicine market. The Dutch government is improving its IT policy for the healthcare sector. The government is improving the affordability, accessibility and quality by setting a foundation for an optimum and safe usage of information and communication technology (ICT). The introduction of the Electronic Health Record (EHR) with corresponding infrastructure was founded as a springboard for other ICT applications in, including telemedicine.

Netherlands Telemedicine market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 19.0% in between the year 2018 and 2022 in terms of revenue due to the increasing number of aging population, growing number of smart phone users and rising healthcare cost. The sale of telemedicine services and technology is expected to reach EUR 670 million in 2022. The increasing acceptance of 4G and 5G spectrum and growing acceptance of telemedicine in Netherlands is posing as opportunities for the players in the telemedicine market. The demand for telemedicine in Netherlands is expected to grow at a rapid pace from 2021 to 2022. The growth will be driven by the increasing emphasis of healthcare information technology (HIT) players, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and continual investments from both public and private sectors. In coming years, there are chances of more personalized telemedicine apps for both patients and clinicians, with the flexibility to specify the information transmitted between doctor and patient. Telemedicine app development also will give rise to mHealth, also known as mobile Health.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “Netherlands Telemedicine Market Outlook to 2022 – by Services and Technology, By Clinical Applications (Tele Psychiatry, Tele Dermatology, Tele Assistance, Tele Consultation and Others)” believe that promoting better regulations, providing access to patient’s long term medical records, partnering with Netherlands insurance companies will aid the telemedicine market.

Key Segments Covered

By Type of Service Platform

• Tele Home & M-Health

• Tele-Hospitals & Clinics

By Technology Platform:

• Software

• Hardware

By Clinical Applications

• Tele Psychiatry

• Tele Dermatology

• Tele Assistance

• Tele Consultation

• Others: Tele radiology, Tele Cardiology, Epidemiology, Prescription Counseling, Surgical Applications, Cardiology and Dentistry

Key Target Audience

• Telemedicine Services Companies

• Second Medical Opinion Companies

• E-Health Players

• Healthcare IT Companies

• Telemedicine Software Companies

• Telemedicine Hardware Companies

• Consulting service providers

• Private Equity/ VCs/ Investment Banking Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

2012-2017 – Historical Period

2018-2022 – Future Forecast

Companies Covered:

Telemedicine Service Companies:

KSYOS Telemedicine Centre, Karify, Noviosys, Philadelphia, Beter Dichtbij, HomeTouch, BlueMed, Tele Assistance 77, Verklizan and Focus Cura

Telemedicine Software Companies

Comarch Healthcare, Patient Journey App, Connected Health Tech Solutions, Verklizan, Team Scope, AMD Global Telemedicine, Portavita, Blackford Analysis, Cupris Healthcare, Care Zapp and Philips Healthcare

Telemedicine Hardware Companies

AMD Global Telemedicine, Tele Health Solutions, Global MED, Avizia, Cupris Healthcare, OJBio and InTouch Health

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

M-Health Market Netherlands

E-Health Market Netherlands

Healthcare IT Market Netherlands

Data security Telemedicine Netherlands

Consultation Process Telemedicine Services

Electronic Health Records Netherlands Telemedicine

Electronic Medical records Netherlands Telemedicine

Trends Netherlands Telemedicine

Challenges Netherlands Telemedicine

Regulations Netherlands Telemedicine

Reimbursement Netherlands Telemedicine

Netherlands Telemedicine Companies

Regulatory Framework Telemedicine

Competition Players Netherlands Telemedicine

Business Model Players Netherlands Telemedicine

Netherlands Telemedicine Industry Future

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/netherlands-telemedicine-market-forecast-2022/154991-91.html

Related Reports by Ken Research

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/switzerland-telemedicine-market-forecast-2022/154990-91.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/uk-telemedicine-market/152428-91.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/sweden-telemedicine-market/152237-91.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

sales@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249