Global Hand Dryer Market to reach a market size of $1.3 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Hand Dryer Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Hand Dryer Market is expected to attain a market size of $1.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

The Automatic market dominated the Global Hand Dryer Market by Mode of Operation in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022, thereby, achieving a market value of $884 million by 2022. The Push Button market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.1% during (2016 – 2022).

The Jet hand dryer market dominated the Global Hand Dryer Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Hot hand dryer market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.4% during (2016 – 2022).

The Food Processing & Service Industry market dominated the Global Hand Dryer Market by End User in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.2 % during the forecast period. The Hotels market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.3% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Commercial complexes market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 16.1% during (2016 – 2022).

The Europe market dominated the Global Hand Dryer Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.6 % during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.1% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Hand Dryer have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Dyson Ltd., Palmer Fixture, Excel Dryer, Inc., Hokwang Industries, United Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Whirlpool Corporation (American Dryer Inc.).

Full report – https://kbvresearch.com/global-hand-dryer-market/

Global Hand Dryer Segmentation

By Type

Hot hand dryer

Jet hand dryer

By Mode of Operation

Push Button

Automatic

By End-User

Food Processing & Service Industry

Hotels

Hospitals & Clinics

Commercial complexes

Office Buildings

Others

By Geography

North America Hand Dryer Market

U.S. Hand Dryer Market

Canada Hand Dryer Market

Mexico Hand Dryer Market

Rest of North America Hand Dryer Market

Europe Hand Dryer Market

Germany Hand Dryer Market

U.K. Hand Dryer Market

France Hand Dryer Market

Russia Hand Dryer Market

Spain Hand Dryer Market

Italy Hand Dryer Market

Rest of Europe Hand Dryer Market

Asia-Pacific Hand Dryer Market

China Hand Dryer Market

Japan Hand Dryer Market

India Hand Dryer Market

South Korea Hand Dryer Market

Singapore Hand Dryer Market

Australia Hand Dryer Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Hand Dryer Market

LAMEA Hand Dryer Market

Brazil Hand Dryer Market

Argentina Hand Dryer Market

UAE Hand Dryer Market

Saudi Arabia Hand Dryer Market

South Africa Hand Dryer Market

Nigeria Hand Dryer Market

Rest of LAMEA Hand Dryer Market

Companies Profiled

Dyson Ltd.

Excel Dryer, Inc.

Palmer Fixture

Hokwang Industries

United Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (American Dryer Inc.)

