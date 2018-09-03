Global Big Data Market is estimated to reach USD 103 Billion by the year 2023

Global Big Data Market Overview:

Big data are the complex data sets that cannot be processed with the conventional data-processing application software. Big data counterparts include data storage, search, capturing data, sharing, data analysis, transfer, querying, updating, visualization, information privacy and data source. There are a number of concepts associated with big data, primarily there are three concepts, namely volume, variety, and velocity. By the year 2024, Big Data Market is estimated to reach USD 200 Billion at growing CAGR of 22.4%.

Drivers and Restraints:

Global Big Data Market is estimated to grow in forecasted period owing to supporting factors such as increasing collection of data across different industries like information technology, banking, pharmaceuticals, automotive, healthcare, agriculture, weather forecast, online purchases and so on. The advances in the technology and growing investments by the companies are expected to propel the market growth in the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation

Based on geography, North America accounted for highest share in the global big data market. Europe region is also predicted to witness significant in following market periods. Asia Pacific region is estimated to be growing faster with highest CAGR in forecasted years owing to presence of emerging economies such as China and India and production of data in large amounts in different industries.

Key Players in Global Big Data Market:

The important companies competing in the global market include Splunk, Teradata Corporation, Dell Inc., SAS Institute, Amazon Web Services, SAP SE, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and IBM.

Scope of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry by providing the estimations of market potential and forecasts with utmost granularity. Along this, the factors influential in effecting the market dynamics and trends are discussed in detail at the product level. Further, the performance of the market at the regional and country-level is assessed and the prospects with high growth potential are identified and debated.

The key players in the industry are profiled providing insights on their financial performance, market position and growth strategies. Comparative analysis on prime strategical activities of the market players delineating the key developments like mergers & acquisitions, collaborations and an evaluation of the competitive environment within the industry are provided. The report also offers a broad outlook of the market along with recommendations from industry experts on the opportunities for investment activity.

What else? Apart from the syndicated report, our in-house team has an expertise and experience in designing custom reports to meet your specific research needs and assist you in making well-informed decisions.

