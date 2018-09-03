Business

Discounted Greenslips: Offering Hassle-free Motor Bike Greenslips

Discounted Greenslips is offering the best motorbike greenslip policy with minimum hit to your wallet. Policies vary widely, depending on the bike you are riding. There are five categories to consider: Under 225cc, 226cc to 725cc, 726cc to 1,125cc, 1,126cc to 1,325cc and over 1,325cc.

Greenslip insurance is mandatory, and must be taken out when enlisting a motor vehicle. Wherever you live in New South Wales, your greenslip policy will only cover your vehicle if it is registered. Else you might be actually at risk for any injuries you cause in a motor vehicle accident.

Our hassle-free Green Slips enable you to get on with your day. Remembering the renewal date of green slip policy is difficult. We care about our customers, and understand that remembering the date of renewal for a greenslip policy can be a pain when they are six months or a year apart. Therefore, we provide a wide range of services to enable individuals remember their greenslip renewal dates, which can be found on our website.

At Discounted Greenslips, we offer Motor Bike Greenslips, as per state regulations, but we do so with the minimum hit to your wallet. We give this through our partner, Elantis Premium Funding, and the application process is straight forward and simple – basically enter in your details and we will give you for a quote for the financing solution. Once you accept that we’ll direct you to a secured site where you can enter your details and submit the contract online.

We need to have the ability to enable you to get your vehicles out and about as fast as would be prudent, in light of the fact that for proficient drivers, time spent off the road is money lost. Through our Premium Financing arrangement you will have the capacity to deal with the expenses of your premiums over some undefined time frame so they have a far less considerable in advance effect on your business and work.

Motor Bike Greenslips are compulsory for riders, paying little attention to size, and there are a lot of providers to pick between. We welcome all motorbike proprietors to observe our rates at Discount Greenslips, as we will have the capacity to get you on the road faster and for less in advance cost, paying little attention to your bicycle’s engine.

