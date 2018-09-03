Business

Conveyancing Supermarket Connects Estate Agents to Prospective Clients with Their Software Program

Comment(0)

To streamline the work of estate agents, Conveyancing Supermarket offers an intuitive software program that allows fast and efficient transactions with prospective clients.

[RADCLIFFE, 03/09/2018] – Conveyancing Supermarket, an online tool for comparing various conveyancing quotes, offers a comprehensive software program specifically for estate agents. The software features various tools that help them connect with prospective clients.

Conveyancing Supermarket’s Estate Agent Tools

Estate agents now have access to a national coverage of Property Solicitors and Licensed Conveyancers through Conveyancing Supermarket’s software tools. The tools can be integrated into the estate agent’s website, enables easy communication with clients from the office or at home. The tool allows estate agents to display a panel of solicitors and let clients choose from the selection according to their location, lender and pricing preferences.

Features and Advantages of the Estate Agent’s Tool

Conveyancing Supermarket’s online tool for estate agents features intuitive software equipped with a search filter. The results are sourced from the UK’s list of Property Solicitors and Licensed Conveyancers.

The tool also provides a list of lender-approved conveyancers to eliminate the need for a mortgage market review. The 24-hour express search feature allows fast-track completions, making the work easier both for the estate agent and the client.

One of the most popular features of the tool is the instant quote generation. Clients can obtain fully itemised quotes free of hidden charges, with each quote tracked and monitored by a unique licence. Clients will receive a confirmation e-mail once a solicitor has accepted an instruction to discuss the quote.

About Conveyancing Supermarket

For comparing conveyancing quotes instantly, Conveyancing Supermarket offers a comprehensive online tool that covers an extensive database from England and Wales’s Licensed Conveyancers and Property Lawyers. Conveyancing Supermarket’s online tools are free and easy to use aiming to help people make informed decisions on conveyancing fees. Users can immediately book a call from their chosen conveyancer or solicitor to discuss the quote.

Visit https://conveyancingsupermarket.com to learn more about this service.

Related Articles
Business

ARS Steel Expands Production of ARS PIXON

Chennai, 6 July 2018: State’s leading company ARS Steel is expanding its market in neighboring states by encouraging the production of the advanced TMT Rebar ARS PIXON. Considering the surge in demand of the product ARS PIXON in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, including Tamil Nadu, the company has to increase its production capacity by December. […]
Business

How to Make Extra Money From cinchbucks?

editor

  Part of the quest to economic independence is increasing your earnings to help you get there quicker. One of the improved methods to do this is to get a side hustle, starting a side business, or taking advantage of one of the numerous online web sites that permit you to earn money. This analysis […]
Business

Alpine Adventure Camp – Enjoy Trekking with Best Tour Packages Company in Uttarakhand

Most of the general population love to have trekking knowledge in their life on the double so they are asked for to visit Uttarakhand. Subsequently, it turns into the correct area for the general population to find the immense scope of the invest energy and package to pick Uttarakhand trekking activities turn out to be […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *