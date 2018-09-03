Tech

“Back to the future”: The Hoverboard marketed in 2015

Comment(0)

Here’s something new that will delight science fiction fans or technology lovers alike. If it is not yet a flying car as is customary to see in futuristic films but the technical concept is no less revolutionary. The Hendo company, based in California, has developed a technology able not only to hover an object but also to move it in a vacuum. One of the prototypes used is nothing less than a … skateboard without wheels. The result in the image is not without making us think of the famous hoverboard of Marty McFly in back to the Future II.

BUY ALL KIND OF HOVERBOARDS FROM SEGBO

New Hoverboard prototype

The board in question is the 18 th prototype dated designed by engineers. It is equipped with four circular motors triggering a unidirectional magnetic field. This allows the device to take off a few centimetres from the ground. ” Gliding is now possible and practical. Our technology allows you to lift different types of loads. Whether it’s a person on a hoverboard or even a building during a natural disaster like an earthquake. What we never thought possible before is now at your fingertips, “say Hendo’s founders.

ONE OF THE BEST SEGBOARDS PROVIDERS IN UK. FULLY SECURED. FINEST QUALITY ITEM. CONTACT US FOR FURTHER DETAILS AND VISIT OUR SITE Segbo. Buy all kind of HOVERBOARDS and all kind of accessories from Segbo. We are one of the finest quality products providers in the UK.
For more info https://www.segbo.co.uk/

Related Articles
Tech

Global Residential Smoke Detectors Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Global Residential Smoke Detector Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2018-2023 Smoke detector Market, detector is a device equipped with a sensor to sense smoke and gives indication of fire. Smoke can be detected by two processes: optical and by physical process. The detectors that use optical method is […]
Tech

Robert Miller Congratulates Future Electronics Team on New Agreement with Davies Molding

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) May 29, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently signed a new Global Distribution Agreement with Davies Molding. Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Future Electronics team on the successful completion of the agreement. Davies is the largest molder of insert-molded knobs and handles, with […]
Tech

CRM Software Market Global Opportunity, Trend and Forecast to 2023

editor

Market Highlights: The global CRM software market is anticipated to tread forward at a steady pace during the forecast period of 2017-2023. In the recent years, the business world has observed much advancement. Major players in this industry are on the lookout for better technologies that aid them to develop their business. This is one […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *