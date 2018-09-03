Business

5 Things You Need to Know About Gad Grieve

1) Gad Grieve was a hedge fund manager spanning periods 2002-2008. He managed Finvest Asset Management, an asset management firm which attracted high net worth individuals and institutional investors. Volatility became a key area of client focus and monthly drawdowns were carefully scrutinized.

2) Grieve was active in South African politics in the late 1980s. During this time he was a fierce advocate against Apartheid. He was active in several support groups, aimed at resolving the Inkhata- ANC conflict in KwaZulu Natal. As a student at the University of Cape Town, he participated in the Free Mandela campaign and other anti-Apartheid initiatives. Grieve was a member of the Democratic Party (now the Democratic Alliance), but had several close relationships with members of the ANC, which at that time was banned.

3) Gad Grieve completed his national service in the South African Navy and was a trained diver. During his service in the Navy, he was active in several off-shore rescue missions in the Mozambique Channel. Prior to 1993, South African national service was obligatory for all South African white males. South African Navy Divers are known for their grueling training program and high fall-out rate, often referred to as the Navy Seals division of the South African military.

4) At Finvest, Gad Grieve focused his skills on trading and managing equity options. Due to increased liquidity and higher trading volumes, U.S. equity options became attractive to investment managers after the turn of the century. Grieve’s primary option strategy was writing out-of-the-money put options. This is commonly referred to as selling volatility. To mitigate the risk component of the strategy, he bought long put options and ETFs which had exposure to VIX, while he shorted SPY. VIX tracks volatility in the market and spikes in periods of market stress. Volatility is also a key component in option pricing and effects the value of options.

5) Gad Grieve was active in a wide range of charitable organizations, mainly focusing on promoting Jewish interests. Despite his participation in Wall Street, which is often associated with indulgence and opulence, Grieve was known for the modest lifestyle he led.

