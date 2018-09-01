Business

Push-To-Talk over Cellular market will be valued at US$ 5,654.0 mn by 2026

As per the new published report by Research Report insights (RRI) Push to talk over cellular (PoC) is a wireless two-way cellular communication allowing instant and global mobile connectivity with the ability to communicate on a push of a key.

Land Mobile Radio (LMR) has long been the preferred communication network for a variety of industries that dispatch vehicle fleets or have mobile workforces including public safety as well as construction, utilities, hospitality and transportation. Over the years, these systems have evolved from traditional two-way radios and walkie-talkies to now operating over IP and cellular networks. One of the limitations of traditional LMR systems is the coverage of the networks.

The short range frequencies for private radio require users to be in range for traditional radios to work. While customers may link together the digital trunked systems to increase coverage, the capital investment of deploying such an extensive infrastructure can be substantial. Push-to-talk over Cellular (PoC) removes this limitation and gives users almost unlimited range (national and even international coverage) without the need to develop and maintain a costly and complex network. In addition, the use of existing mobile devices can help organizations and governments save money and reduce their total cost of ownership (TCO) versus using LMR solutions.

The global push-to-talk over cellular market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The push-to-talk over cellular market was valued at US$ 2,741.4 Mn in 2017, and is projected to grow significantly to reach US$ 5,654.0 Million by 2026 due to an increase in the demand for next-generation LTE networks across the globe.

Based on industry, the push-to-talk over cellular market is subsegmented into public safety & security, construction, energy & utility, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, defense, travel & hospitality, and others. Rising demand for push-to-talk over cellular for public safety & security applications and advancements in mobile communication technologies are some of the major factors boosting the growth of the public safety & security subsegment. In addition, the presence of next-generation wireless networks and the deployment of 5G networks across the globe are also some of the factors driving the push-to-talk over cellular market.

As per the RRI analyst the prominent players in the market of push-to-talk over cellular vendors to reach new growth markets. Major key participants in the global push-to-talk over cellular market report include AT&T, Inc.; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; Verizon; MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; Kyocera Corporation; Mobile Tornado; Sprint Corporation; Bell Canada; Simoco Wireless Solutions; Sonim Technologies Inc.; and Telo Systems.

