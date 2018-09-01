LED Light Expert Offers Superior LED Floodlights in Different Styles and Designs

San Diego, CA, (September 01, 2018): LED Flood lights are useful for illuminating different spaces, such as walls, cars or huge arenas. These are capable of lighting up vast spaces, using a wide angle. A top online light store, LED Light Expert offers superior flood lights powered by the LED technology that come in varied designs and styles. It has different kinds of flood lighting solutions to illuminate homes, offices, factories and more, and these are very satisfactory.

The store sells a wide variety of LED flood lighting solutions, such as LED Solar Flood Lights,LED Wall Mount Flood Lights, LED Motion Sensor Flood Light and more in varied wattage – from 10 – 30 watts and different lumens – 120 to 6000 lumens. These come with different mount choices and can be useful for residential as well as commercial lighting. Some of these are equipped with features like photocell Dusk to Dawn Sensor and 240 Degree Sensor.

The lights come in various colors, such as white, black, bronze and more. These are adjustable and can make spaces look highly functional and cooler. Customers can fix mount these lights and improve the mood and brightness of spaces. These radiate illumination at a specific angle. The flood lights are able to add flares to party spaces as well as homes and business areas. LED Floodlights are highly durable and come with plastic diffuser and aluminum housing which makes them capable of surviving damages and abuse.

