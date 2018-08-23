Verona Couture Designs Unique Apparel that Flatter and Celebrate Curvy Women

Verona Couture, one of the hottest clothing brands today, celebrates the uniqueness of every female form by designing trendy pieces that look flattering on any size and body type.

(CHINO, 08/23/2018) — Verona Couture, a sought-after clothing brand, celebrates curvy women by designing unique apparel that flatters every size and body type. The store has adapted to the fashion industry’s changing relationship with curvy women by expanding their retail offerings.

Fashionable Finds for Curvy Women

Plus-size is the body buzzword taking over the fashion world at the moment. But for many women, finding the right outfit is still a complicated feat. More than the struggle to find the right size, shopping plus size may sometimes mean settling for a piece that does not at all flatter the body.

New research conducted by Trunk Club looked into the shopping habits of 2,000 women across the country. It found that no matter the body shape, 46% of women still struggle with fit or size issues. Concerns with size or fit affect what they wear and limits the trends can try simply because of their form’s makeup.

Verona Couture addresses this challenge by designing fashionable pieces that look good on women of any shape and size. Celebrating the uniqueness of every female form, the store offers flattering staple pieces that make women feel confident. Their catalog features a wide selection of clothing for curvy women, from black and white apparel to statement pieces.

Fashionistas who are on a budget are encouraged to take advantage of the discounts and deals the company offers on their website. Free domestic shipping is available for all orders over $30.

About Verona Couture

Verona Couture is a modern clothing store that believes fashion has no size limits. They cater to the needs of curvy women with stylish and flattering clothing pieces. The company’s team embraces the idea that every shape is unique and they work to deliver trendy pieces that highlight this uniqueness.

To learn more about the company or view their catalog, visit https://veronacouture.com/.