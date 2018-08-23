Health and Wellness

Urinalysis Market to Grow Steadily with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2016 to 2024

Comment(0)

The global urinalysis market is foreseen in a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) to find top companies strengthening their position with the help of strategic mergers and acquisitions. By making appropriate improvement in their service portfolio, companies could expand their consumer base. In 2016, five leading players of the market scored a 41.0% share, indicates the report. Analysts authoring the report identify BAYER Healthcare, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Siemens Healthcare as some of the prominent names of the market.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/urinalysis-market.html

TMR prognosticates the global urinalysis market to rise at a 5.4% CAGR between 2016 and 2024 to be valued at a US$1.5 bn by the completion of 2024. In terms of product, the market could testify the dominance of consumables in the near term. On the basis of region, North America is anticipated to continue taking a larger share of the market from its 35.0% attained in 2016.

The world urinalysis market is predicted to gain impetus with opportunities being created on the back of high unmet medical requirements and colossal target population base in underdeveloped regions. However, in order to cash in on these prospects, it is necessary to respond to the unmet medical needs with research and development of novel diagnostic tools. Epidemics in several regions are observed to be fueled due to rise in the practice of sedentary lifestyle.

Request for the Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4334

Until the end of the forecast tenure, companies dealing with urinalysis are foretold to receive pampering from promising reimbursement scenarios for urinary catheter users, aggressive technological development, and swelling demand for effective treatment techniques. Use of urinalysis tests for diagnosing endocrinological abnormalities and metabolic or renal disorders could improve adoption on the global platform.

Demand in the international urinalysis market is projected to slump in emerging economies due to exorbitant cost of advanced analyzers. Lack of laboratory professionals could also dent the growth of the market in the coming years. Furthermore, emerging economies lacking financial or infrastructural qualifications are forecasted to deter growth in the near future.

Obtain the Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4334

Nonetheless, players could take advantage of rapid advancement of medical technology and aggressively rising incidence of diabetes and renal disorders to improve their shares in the international urinalysis market. Medicare payments covering urinalysis tests when billed in synchrony with management and evaluation services could bode well for the market. Adoption of urinalysis tests could be supported by current procedural terminology (CPT) description and code for reimbursements. One of the important tactics adopted by players could be allowing accurate and rapid diagnosis with increased ease of use.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research,
90 Sate Street, Suite 700,
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

Buy the Best Fish Oil Supplement to Provide Your Body with the Essential Omega 3 Fatty Acids!

editor

21 December 2017 – Rejuve Omega 3 Fish Oil Supplement is the best solution to provide your system with the powerful support, boosting circulation, immune system along with the functioning of heart, brain and joint health. It’s is the best all natural supplement that offers the desired burst of energy, allowing you feeling well through […]
Health and Wellness

Pai Hospital Presents “Fibromyoma termed as Fibroid uterus”

editor

Vasco Da Gama, Goa: Pai Hospital presents Fibromyoma which is commonly understood as benign solid tumor of the uterus. Fibroids are more common in the age group of 35 – 45 years. Fibroids are common in the ladies who have not had a pregnancy. Pai Hospital, one of the leading IVF centres in Goa, presents […]
Health and Wellness

Martin Plastic Surgery Offers New and Improved Body, Face and Breast Surgery

Plastic Surgery has been on the rise recently with attention on beautifying the body and helping it remain fresh being the main purpose of people looking for this type of surgery. The introduction of social media has led to an increase for the need to alter appearances and look good. With the leading Toronto plastic […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *