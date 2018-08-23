Business

Supporting Strategies Offers a Virtual Learning Tour to Interested Franchisees

Interested entrepreneurs can learn more about the Supporting Strategies franchise model through the company’s Discovery Experience, which includes virtually meeting the CEO and Support Team.

[Beverly, 08/23/2018] — Supporting Strategies welcomes individuals interested in investing in a bookkeeping franchise opportunity. The company ensures the interested parties understand the business through its comprehensive Discovery Experience to help them make well-informed decisions.

A Virtual Meet-and-Greet with the CEO and Support Team

Potential franchisees are invited to participate in the Discovery Experience, a virtual learning experience where they get to meet the core team and receive a fully guided virtual tour of the business.

Participants would get to virtually meet Leslie Jorgensen, the CEO and founder of Supporting Strategies, and learn about the roots of the company. They would also get to speak with the franchise’s Support Team. The virtual meet-and-greet helps the company get to know the participants better and to see if they would be a good fit with the Supporting Strategies brand and team.

A Comprehensive Crash Course on the Franchise

The Discovery Experience provides interested parties with an in-depth look at how Supporting Strategies runs its business. The company makes sure to explain to the participants what their future roles would be like, what the company would expect from them, and what kind of support they can expect from the company and fellow franchisees. The Discovery Experience also helps flesh out the Supporting Strategies franchise model.

The Discovery Experience agenda includes a question and answer segment to help minimize misinterpretations and resolve any reservations the participants may have. Moreover, both the company CEO and Support Team will be present for this part, allowing potential franchisees to address them directly.

About Supporting Strategies

Supporting Strategies has over 14 years of experience in the professional bookkeeping industry. The company began expanding its business through a franchising model in 2013 and has since earned recognition from Fortune and Franchise Business Review. The company provides its franchisees with a stable support system, constant training opportunities, and proprietary workflow management software, WorkPlace, to help them succeed in the business.

To learn more information about the franchise, visit https://www.supportingstrategiesfranchise.com/.

