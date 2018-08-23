Environment

SuperGreen Solutions: “Now is the perfect time to get into the green industry”

SuperGreen Solutions franchisees have an opportunity to help the environment and local businesses reduce their costs through efficient energy spending.

[UNITED STATES, 08/23/2018] – SuperGreen Solutions says there is a significant interest in going green as consumers demand it and businesses need to deliver on it. With a franchise from the leading market player in the energy efficiency, franchisees can seize upon that opportunity.

The company says, “As a franchisee, you will uniquely help clients on both the cost AND revenue sides of their balance sheets; you will exclusively offer the SuperGreen Solutions ISO 14001™ sustainability certification and the Green products necessary to qualify for same.”

Reasonable Franchise Fee

The investment, SuperGreen Solutions explains, varies based on the franchise location and business fees in the city. The company, however, assures clients that the royalty structure and franchise fee remain the same.

To get a SuperGreen Solutions location, the client needs to pay the $49,500 franchise fee to the franchiser. The franchise provides the client with tools necessary to start generating energy efficiency solutions to homes and businesses.

It also includes the knowledge and the resources needed in informing people about green solutions. SuperGreen Solutions also offers assistance in setting up systems and processes, so clients can run their new business toward financial success.

Other Financial Requirements

Aside from the affordable franchise fee, SuperGreen Solutions informs its clients about other financial requirements. These include the following:

Liquid Capital – This includes easily convertible assets, like bank accounts and other economic instruments. Clients need to present at least $50,000 in liquid capital above and over their franchise fee.

Energy Efficiency Franchise Investment – SuperGreen Solutions tell new franchise owners they need to anticipate an investment of $60,000 to $65,000. These figures include franchise fees and requirements, training costs, projected equipment costs, real estate costs, inventory, and payroll.

Flexible Royalty Fees – The standard royalty payment is 5 percent of gross revenues for the month, or $300 per month for the first 12 months of operation.

Marketing Fees – Franchisees need to pay the greater of 1 percent of monthly gross revenues; $200 per month goes toward marketing.

SuperGreen Solutions says clients who put money toward marketing often come out triumphant with steady or increased business.

About SuperGreen Solutions

SuperGreen Solutions has been a significant player in the sustainable energy industry for 14 years now. It quickly grew into a successful company, providing opportunities to own a renewable energy franchise. SuperGreen Solutions, which is part of the United Franchise Group family, seeks to help small- to medium-sized businesses go green.

For more information, visit their website today at https://supergreensolutionsfranchise.com.

