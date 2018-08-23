Starter Culture Market By Product, Application, And By Region

Starter cultures contain microorganism in either activated or deactivated mode in liquid, dried or frozen form to initiate fermentation process. They are useful for the metabolic activity and enhance physical and chemical properties of the product under fermentation processes. Starter culture is key component in fermentation where alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage are made. Fermentation process is the most common cost-effective and famous method for food processing and preservation, which is useful to meet the increase in demand for packaged food and beverage products. It also plays an important role in dairy, baking and cheese manufacturing industries.

Starter Culture Market was worth USD 0.97 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 6.1%, to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2023.

Starter cultures are applied during the different stages of the manufacturing procedure to get the precise quality of fermentation in the beverages. The different forms of starter cultures are used as an important component for increasing flavour, colour and texture, in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The technological advancement such as development in the field of metabolomics and genomics in food microbes has made many new applications of starter culture. Moreover, in modern genetically modified starter culture, the users can pick the desirable properties and can suppress undesirable features within the same starter culture.

Increasing global consumption of alcoholic beverages, Increased application in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, the rising demand of beer in the developing countries such as Brazil, China and India, companies involved in the starter culture market are continuously investing in newer technologies for the production of starter cultures in order to increase the efficiency and reduce the time, huge demand for the ready-to-drink and nutritive beverages across the globe, several initiatives that are being taken by the companies to improve their market share by adopting mergers & acquisitions as the most preferred strategy are the factors driving for the Starter culture market. However, lack of skilled professionals is going to be restraint for the market.

The starter culture market is segmented based on the product, application, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market can be segmented into yeast, molds, and bacteria. By application, market is divided into alcoholic beverages and non-alcoholic beverages. Alcoholic beverages include whiskey, beer, wine, gin, vodka, and tequila. Non-alcoholic beverages include dairy products, kombucha, cereal based products, and fruit based drinks. Alcoholic beverages segment holds the majority of share of starter culture market whereas the non-alcoholic beverages is offering the highest growth to the market. Geographically, the global market for start culture can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East and Africa. Europe has the largest market for the starter culture, which is followed by North America and Asia Pacific regions. Europe and North America are dominating due to the increased alcoholic beverages consumption in the developed countries. The starter culture market is projected to grow at a faster rate in Asia -Pacific region due to rise in the production of buttermilk, beer, wine, and other beverages and rise in the demand for alcoholic and functional beverages.

Key companies dominating the global starter culture market are Lallemand Inc, Angel Yeast CO. Ltd, CSK Food Enrichment B.V, Lesaffre Group, Lactina Ltd, Dohler Group, Wyeast laboratories Inc., and Danisco A/S.

