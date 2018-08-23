Senior Helpers Minneapolis-St. Paul Assists Veterans in Applying for VA’s Aid and Attendance Benefit

The in-home care provider helps veterans understand if they qualify for VA’s Aid and Attendance Benefit and how to apply for them to have a safe and healthful senior living.

[TOWSON, 08/23/2018] – Senior Helpers assists senior veterans around the country apply and qualify for the Veteran Administration’s (VA) Aid and Attendance Pension Benefit. This benefit pays seniors for the in-home senior care they need for comfortable and safe living.

The senior home care provider for St. Paul and surrounding areas further explains that home bound veterans, their spouses, and surviving spouses of veterans may qualify for this payment if they meet certain criteria.

Understanding VA’s Aid and Attendance Benefit

According to Senior Helpers, millions of veterans today do not know that they qualify for VA’s Aid and Attendance Benefit, a non-service connected pension benefit.

The in-home care provider says that this benefit awards veterans for in-home care, which they need for them to enjoy their retirement. Though this benefit, veterans receive one more honor for their service in fighting for freedom, not only for the country but also around the world.

Senior Helpers adds that all veterans who served at least 90 days of active duty, together with a day of active serving during a period of war (World War II, the Korean War, or the Vietnam War), may qualify for this benefit.

VA’s Aid and Attendance Benefit Coverage

Veterans will receive in-home care services that include Activities of Daily Livings (ADLs). This involves bathing, dressing, proper medication intake, cooking, and other services. This benefit allows veterans, their spouses, and surviving spouses of veterans to remain safe and healthy at home throughout their senior years.

Those who have Alzheimer’s and dementia can also receive this benefit. Senior Helpers will put them in touch with an accredited veteran agent. For quick processing, qualified individuals should present a fully developed claim.

About Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers is a home care company offering dependable and affordable companion care, personal care, live-in care, transition assistance, sitter assistance, respite care, and other relevant services for older adults. Its professional and process-oriented staff is always ready to serve clients and their families to ensure a better quality of life.

