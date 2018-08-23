part time jobs hiring and posting in usa

Interviews and Features

Interviews and Features

In bid to broaden its verticals in job search and recruitment, AasaanJobs launches new vertical – IT Recruitment

editor

Will facilitate IT staffing in both permanent and contractual basis New Delhi, November 14th, 2016: AasaanJobs (www.aasaanjobs.com), one of India’s leading online recruitment marketplace that connects entry-level job seekers with employers, announces the launch of its latest service in IT recruitment as part of its plan to expand its verticals in job search and employment. […]
Interviews and Features

वृद्ध पेंशनधारकों का 9 अगस्त को ईपीएस कार्यालय पर ‘ताला ठोको’ आंदोलन

नई दिल्ली, 7 अगस्त (आईएएनएस)। राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में 60 से 80 साल के वृद्ध पेंशनधारक ईपीएस के प्रति अपना विरोध प्रकट करने के लिए आगामी नौ अगस्त को सेंट्रल प्रोविडेंट फंड कमिश्नर (ईपीएस) के दिल्ली कार्यालय में ‘ताला ठोको’ आंदोलन करेंगे। राष्ट्रीय संघर्ष समिति के अध्यक्ष कमांडर अशोक राउत ने कहा, “ईपीएस95 पेंशन के माध्यम […]
Interviews and Features

